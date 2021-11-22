Windsor, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2021) - Liquid Craft, a new project in the crypto space bringing utility to NFTs through the traditional liquor industry, has officially gone live with the launch of their liquid art series - Dragons & Bourbon. The launch is currently open for whitelisted wallets, with the mints going available to the public on Nov 23 at 12PM PST.





Liquid Craft DNB Series Launch Goes Live for Whitelist

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8342/104574_7c02aa5de471fbed_001full.jpg.

The concept details the use of NFTs used as forms of ownership authentication for the physical assets - bottles of liquor - that are to be crafted from around the world. The marketplace that will be coming in the near future will provide investors and crafters alike, a platform to trade, buy, and sell their collectible liquor, with an international audience.

MINTING PAGE: https://mint.liquidcraft.io/.

Dragons & Bourbon - Liquid Craft's First NFT Release

The first series being released by Liquid Craft will be Dragons & Bourbon - a collaboration with award winning distiller - The Heart Distillery - based in Windsor, Colorado, and is owned by the head of Liquid Craft; Zach Weakland. They use homegrown, and locally sourced ingredients to create the unique taste their liquor possesses, which will be used to back the first NFT series. The bottles are exclusively handcrafted for this upcoming release, and cannot be obtained, nor replicated, from anywhere but the Liquid Craft launch.

The team at Liquid Craft consists of both crypto enthusiasts, and experts in the liquor industry - so the vision has been set passionately, as there is previous first-hand experience, which is key for creating success for a project. The bottles are limited, and are expected to be top quality considering the project's background - so investors can feel comfortable in their purchase of one of the upcoming NFTs.

The launch of the exclusive series will be split in two tiers - 750 NFTs on the Binance Smart Chain at a cost of 0.7 BNB, and 750 on the Ethereum Network at a cost of 0.2 ETH, amounting to 1500 digital art pieces total.

Airdrops - For DNB Buyers

Purchasers of any of the two tiers will be eligible for a reward that will come in the form of an airdrop, of the native $CRAFT token. The amount will vary depending on the tier purchased - with up to 4500 tokens for the ETH tier, and up to 1500 for the BSC tier. Along with the airdrop comes additional benefits, including; discounts on future NFT releases, exclusive offers, and access to future promotions.

The Goal to Merge Liquor Investment with NFTs

The marketplace Liquid Craft is proposing for would-be investors of the traditional liquor industry, and crypto enthusiasts, will provide a revolutionary platform for buyers and sellers to interact with each other on an international level. The marketplace will hold exclusive NFT releases - backed by premium small-batch liquor made by various crafters around the world - as a form of authentication for owners of the digital art.

The concept takes intermediary processes out of the equation, by having the bottle stored safely at the supplier, only subject to transportation if the owner at the time harvests the NFT to get the physical bottle. This way, any possible damages that come with constant shipment of fragile goods is reduced greatly. If the art is harvested, it is removed from the supply and the bottle goes through organized transport to its rightful owner - the catch is that the bottle can longer be traded on Liquid Craft's marketplace, or any secondary market due to the NFT ceasing existence.

The Upcoming Launches and Future of Liquid Craft

Liquid Craft has introduced itself to the liquor-NFT world with the native DNB series launch. Whitelisted investors can access the platform now, with the public being allowed access from 12PM PST on the 23rd.

The team have partnered with Coinpresso - a leading crypto marketing agency - providing full-stack digital marketing strategies through advanced SEO, Content Marketing, and Social Media Marketing - all used to gain international exposure for the project, and support sustainable growth.

The innovative proposal is offering an opportunity for the liquor industry and crypto space to merge their qualities together - to better both markets. By using NFTs, and adding tangible value to them through physical asset backing of bottles of liquor, two massive audiences are brought together to improve the ease and security of investing. As we've seen international tourism drop to record lows, due to the pandemic, it is good to see a team using their initiative, to essentially provide a lifeline to crafters who have, and are still suffering from financial problems.

MINTING PAGE: https://mint.liquidcraft.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CraftLiquid

Telegram: https://t.me/Liquid_craft

Media Contact:

Andreas Costa

andreas@coinpresso.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104574