Ding Lei: New Ultra-Futuristic HiPhi Z from Human Horizons is Pushing Auto Industry Standards

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their first flagship vehicle, the HiPhi X, industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving technology company, Human Horizons, has this week announced details of their newest addition to the HiPhi range. The all-new ultra-futuristic digital-GT, the HiPhi Z, is being hailed as something out of science fiction as it combines cutting-edge technological sophistication with a human touch to create a car that is alive and has a humanlike soul.

Inspiration for the HiPhi Z is found in the concepts of space and time, with the vehicle essentially playing the role of a conduit to the future. It brings ideas of a car from 20 years in the future to the modern-day.

Drawing from the words of famous physicist Albert Einstein, Human Horizons Founder and CEO Ding Lei said, "When reflecting on advances in transportation technologies, Einstein said that you cannot love a car the way you love a horse, as the horse brings out human feelings the way machines cannot do. To this end, we can see a yearning in humans to share a genuine connection with the world around them, and by using the latest in smart technology, that is exactly what we have done with the HiPhi Z. We have imbued the vehicle with a 'digital soul', giving it a depth and personality that owners can experience human-like interaction and feeling."

As a prominent leader in China's automotive industry, Ding Lei has over 30 years of experience in the automotive world, high-tech parks, and urban management, bringing great success to key business areas such as cross-border M&A. He has served as Vice President of SAIC Group and General Manager of Shanghai General Motors (SGM), participated in the establishment of SGM, and established SGM/Pan Asia Automotive Technology Center. Since founding Human Horizons in 2017, Ding Lei has served as Chairman and CEO with a vision to provide mobility solutions fit for the future. His pursuit of change is embodied in his mission to contribute to an era of 'smart cars, smart transportation, and smart cities'.

The HiPhi Z is scheduled to be unveiled in full during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in April 2022. This will be the second flagship model for Human Horizons, in line with the company's vision to bring 'concept' cars to the real world.

After the April 2022 unveiling, Human Horizons will start accepting purchase reservations and begin mass production before the end of the year. As with the HiPhi X, it is expected that the vast majority of technical details will carry over from the production-ready prototype to the actual mass-produced version, once again proving to the world the innovative capability of Human Horizons. Also announced with details of the HiPhi Z, Human Horizons' 'Captain Z' co-creation recruitment initiative will aim to include more and more passionate people in the joint development of the HiPhi Z.

At its core, Human Horizons is dedicated to innovation and quality. Using cutting-edge technologies and all the features found in luxury vehicles, the company is defining a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE. Moving forward, this focus on innovation and pushing the limits of human-machine interaction will continue to create new and unique driving experiences for forward-thinking individuals around the world.

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. The HiPhi range is composed of smart all-electric vehicles with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

Human Horizons Group Inc. is dedicated to research and development in innovative intelligent mobility technologies as well as commercialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons develops smart transportation solutions as an integral part of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

