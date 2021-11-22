Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate, announced today the acquisition of a portfolio of essential real estate assets located across Austria and Slovakia for approximately €90 million. The acquisition expands Slate's European platform into two new, centrally located and fast-growing markets and further increases the firm's exposure to high-quality essential real estate assets.

The portfolio comprises approximately 66,000 square meters across nine single-tenanted assets, all of which are let on long-term leases to OBI, one of Europe's largest DIY operators and a market leader in Austria and Germany. Six of the OBI stores are geographically dispersed across Austria, including OBI's Austrian headquarters in Vienna, which is centrally located within walking distance of public transit and several large residential developments. The three Slovakian assets are long-leased, high-quality properties that are well located in larger Slovakian cities.

The acquisition further builds on Slate's successful track record within the essential real estate sector throughout Europe. Essential real estate has proven to be a defensive asset class with resilient income streams and strong investment fundamentals. The hardware and DIY sector in particular has benefitted from strong performance over recent years and proven its resiliency throughout the pandemic, with stores widely remaining in operation.

"We are pleased to be acquiring another stabilized, income-producing essential real estate portfolio that establishes a foothold for us in two rapidly growing European markets," said Brady Welch, Founding Partner at Slate Asset Management. "OBI is a staple of the European DIY landscape with consistently strong performance. This transaction not only increases our exposure to a market category that has proven to be necessity-based and highly defensive, but also further expands our network of relationships with a diversified group of leading essential goods providers in Europe."

Schoenherr Attorneys at Law, Drees&Sommer, Gleeds and KPMG advised Slate on this transaction, which is expected to close in January 2022.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform spans a range of investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

