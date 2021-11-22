The renowned DJSI World Index comprises the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria

Dassault Systèmes performed in the 97th percentile, ranking fifth out of 181 companies in the global software sector

Inclusion in the DJSI World Index reflects the success of the company's 2025 Sustainability Compass strategy and underscores the relevance of its 3DEXPERIENCE platform solutions

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the first time, ranking fifth in the software industry. The DJSI is one of the world's foremost assessments of the sustainability practices of global companies in terms of environmental, social, and governance and economic criteria.

Dassault Systèmes performed in the 97th percentile out of 181 companies in the software industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, scoring 100 the highest score possible on material issues such as climate change strategy, social reporting, codes of conduct and tax strategy.

"Our strategic ambition is to become the trusted and leading partner for reinventing a sustainable economy. Virtual technology was born for sustainability: it was first used in industry for virtual prototyping, for doing things right the first time while saving materials and resources, capitalizing knowledge and know-how, and improving environmental handprints. The greatest power of the virtual world lies in unleashing imagination, in enabling people to imagine differently, and growing our handprint. Sustainability is all about life cycle, about connecting the dots. Offering a multi-scale, multi-discipline, holistic and inclusive approach to innovation, virtual platforms provide an inspiration for new sustainable offerings. In addition, we experience the change and implement meaningful ESG actions across the organization. The Science Based Targets initiative approved our ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets, thus reducing our footprint," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. "We are delighted to see these achievements recognized by the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index, entering for the very first time as the fifth strongest performer in our industry globally."

"We congratulate Dassault Systèmes for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Dassault Systèmes' commitment to sustainability: https://www.3ds.com/sustainability

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

