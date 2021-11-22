The platform was launched by the National Center for Appropriate Technology. The clearinghouse features a library of peer-reviewed information, videos, podcasts, news, and a forum for agrivoltaics discussion.From pv magazine USA Solar installations may cover more than 3 million acres of the United States over the next decade, opening the door for PV to be paired with agricultural land to produce food, conserve ecosystems, and maximize income for farmers. This opportunity led the National Center for Appropriate Technology to launch what it said is the nation's first AgriSolar Clearinghouse to ...

