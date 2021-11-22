Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2021 | 08:29
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Alpcot Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (599/21)

Listing of Alpcot Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

 Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Alpcot Holding AB (publ), company
registration number 559321-7234, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

 Effnetplattformen Holding AB signed on June 11, 2021 an agreement with Alpcot
Ltd to through a new subsidiary Alpcot Holding AB (publ), former
Effnetplattformen EV1 AB, acquire all shares in Alpcot AB and Alpcot Capital
Management Ltd as well as 9 % of the shares in Tydliga AB. 


Provided that Alpcot Holding AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be November 24, 2021 




Shares



Short name:               ALPCOT B        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 101 608 356       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016845655      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             240907         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559321-7234       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification





Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46868421110.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.