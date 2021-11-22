Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5LE ISIN: US00434H1086 Ticker-Symbol: 0A3 
Frankfurt
19.11.21
09:32 Uhr
159,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCELERON PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCELERON PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,00161,0009:38
0,0000,00008:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCELERON PHARMA
ACCELERON PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCELERON PHARMA INC159,00+0,63 %
LORDS & COMPANY WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC0,055-9,09 %
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA2,750+0,73 %
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB0,0530,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.