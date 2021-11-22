Spark Connected, (www.sparkconnected.com) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology announced a partnership with Cowboy (www.cowboy.com), a Brussels-based e-bike manufacturer, who has launched their newest e-bike series with Spark Connected's wireless charging solution.

Cowboy has integrated Spark Connected's unique wireless charging technology into the C4 and C4 ST e-bike series. Spark's wireless charging solution vastly enhances the user experience and complements an already impressive list of features by Cowboy that incorporates design elegance, affordability, and technology to connect owners to their bikes through an app. The partnership with Spark Connected allowed Cowboy to quickly develop their industry-first cockpit. Spark provided industry leading wireless power technology with unparalleled support to the Cowboy engineering team to come up with the best technical system level solution.

According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, COO at Spark Connected, "It has been amazing to watch the Cowboy team's journey in bringing this stunning, connected e-bike to market. Spark Connected's unique wireless charging technology complements this feature rich e-bike and will reshape the way we think about e-mobility."

Exclusively available on the C4 and C4 ST is a cockpit integrated into the stem featuring a built-in mount to securely hold the rider's smartphone, providing the user with real-time access to essential information through the Cowboy app as they ride. Once docked, the phone will wirelessly connect and charge, directly leveraging the bike's internal battery.

"We wanted to give anyone's phone and the new Cowboy app centre stage, enabling our riders to have a companion along for the ride, offering easy and instant access to information such as remaining battery range, air quality on route and a wide range of live fitness stats," said Tanguy Goretti, Co-Founder and CTO. "Thanks to our proprietary cockpit and our partnership with Spark Connected, it is now easy to quickly and securely dock your phone and give it a battery charge as you ride."

About Spark Connected:

Spark Connected powering the world, wirelessly

Spark Connected is a global leader in wireless power technology. The company has the broadest portfolio of innovative ready-to-use wireless power solutions ranging from 1 Watt to 2.4 kilowatts.

The company's patented hardware reference designs, combined with the highly scalable Pantheon software platform, allows end-to-end intelligent and adaptive power system control. Spark offers both inductive and resonant technologies. The result is best in class performance, efficiency, safety, thermal management, and EMI.

This proven technology has been successfully integrated into a myriad of customer products in a wide variety of applications, including automotive, industrial, consumer, e-mobility (e-bikes) medical, IoT, security and infrastructure.

Spark Connected is a full member of and has multiple leadership positions with the global Wireless Power Consortium, driving and influencing the global standards and specifications.

For more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com

Please forward Spark Connected inquiries to: sales@sparkconnected.com

About Cowboy:

Cowboy is the connected electric bike for urban riders and continues to transform the bike and mobility industries from point of sale to point of service. Its mission is to power riders to map their own paths, and those of the cities they live in, through mindful movement that benefits all.

Founded in 2017 by start-up entrepreneurs Adrien Roose, Karim Slaoui and Tanguy Goretti, Cowboy is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Cowboy is the winner of the Eurobike 2017, the Red Dot bicycle design award 2018 and the Red Dot Best of the Best award for product design in 2019 and 2021 models. Cowboy operates in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Spain, USA, and the United Kingdom with new moves on the horizon.

For more information visit: cowboy.com

