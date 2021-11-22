RiskScreen recognized for third consecutive year in Chartis 2022 RiskTech100 Rankings

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskScreen, the award-winning provider of onboarding, screening and in-life monitoring technology, is thrilled to announce it has been included in Chartis' top 100 risk technology vendors for the third year in a row.

RiskTech100 is globally acknowledged as the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories.

RiskScreen's entry follows accolades from Chartis Research in 2020, after being placed in the RiskTech Quadrant 'Best of Breed' category for both AML and KYC Solutions.

Stephen Platt, founder and CEO of RiskScreen, said: 'We're delighted to be recognised once again in the leading global list of top risk technology providers by Chartis. This recognition represents another fantastic year for RiskScreen in providing best-in-class solutions for over 800 companies and our dedication in improving the effectiveness of compliance departments.'

'RiskScreen's focus on the horizontal aspects of financial crime solutions chimes with emerging trends in the market,' added Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. 'This, and its consistent growth, are reflected in its RiskTech100 positioning.'

RiskScreen's repeated ranking in the RiskTech100 caps a dynamic twelve months of innovation and expansion. Building on the success of the firm's RiskScreen Core and Batch screening solutions, the recent release of RiskScreen OnBoard has enabled its customers to digitise a compliance process that is notoriously manual and time-consuming.

Tom Devlin, Head of Product at RiskScreen, explains: "Our company was founded by genuine subject matter experts; regulatory lawyers with extensive experience in AML compliance regulation. Our success lies in leveraging this understanding to produce technology solutions which reduce time spent on compliance tasks while increasing effectiveness."

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. The goal of Chartis Research is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. www.chartis-research.com

About RiskScreen

RiskScreen is an award-winning AML & KYC technology provider dedicated to improving the effectiveness of compliance departments through intelligent process automation of risk-based customer onboarding, screening and in-life monitoring.

RiskScreen solutions are flexible, scalable and auditable. Crucially, they are comprehensible allowing compliance professionals to understand the logic behind decisions RiskScreen helps them to make.

Founded by pre-eminent compliance experts including the original co-founder of the International Compliance Association, RiskScreen is a trusted technology provider to thousands of compliance professionals globally and a partner of the world's leading data and CRM businesses including Dow Jones, Refinitiv and Salesforce. www.riskscreen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693197/RiskScreen_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693198/RiskTech100_2022_Logo.jpg