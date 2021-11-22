VYPR launches Agile Innovation Summit with FMCG Key Speaker

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are seismic challenges facing the food and grocery industry, all of which require a fundamental change in our collective approach. Improving sustainable sourcing practices and dramatically increasing the transparency and effectiveness of our supply chains is a priority. In response to the urgent calls being made on the industry to change, the team at VYPR, the consumer validated product intelligence platform that creates richer predictive insight in real-time, is launching the "Agile Innovation Summit," with a line-up of high-profile industry experts, including Ellie Woods (Glaxo Smith Kline) and Richard Polhill (Ella's Kitchen). The summit will be co-presented by "Agile Innovation Playbook" authors Bill Harte and Ben Davies (Founder of VYPR).

Innovation and new product development (NPD) suffers from unsustainable failure rates in the food and grocery sector. Today, NPD requires in-depth, credible data, to underpin decision-making at every stage, says Vypr's Ben Davies:

"At a time when companies need to innovate successfully under pressure, increasing the understanding of the consumer's wishes throughout the NPD process is business critical. Agile Innovation focuses on high frequency consumer testing and improved consultation - using iterative development to gain the rich insight that's so essential, if we are to successfully change the food industry."

The Agile Innovation Summit features FMCG and brand experts, who will share their experience and knowledge of the Agile Innovation practices that have transformed their brand and product development success. Ellie Woods, Senior Consumer Scientist, Global Oral Health at GSK, will be joining the team of experts as a key speaker at the summit:

At GSK Consumer Healthcare, we have had a huge shake-up in the way we approach innovation, as we de-merge from the pharma side of the business. This created an opportunity to work with and benefit from a more agile approach to consumer insights, that were previously unexplored. With our new brand purpose of "delivering better everyday health with humanity" the consumer voice has never been more important or more relevant. The Agile Innovation Summit will provide a pragmatic approach to becoming more agile, offering important perspectives for other professionals in the industry, who are working through and overcoming the same challenges.

The Agile Innovation Summit will be hosted virtually and takes place on the 30thNovember 2021. Registration is free, to sign up please follow the link: https://hopin.com/events/agile-innovation-summit/registration.

