Implantica expands executive team with new Chief Market Access & Strategy Officer

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) announces today the addition of Amit Kukreja in the position of Chief Market Access & Strategy Officer. Amit brings 15 years of extensive global medtech industry and strategy experience to Implantica. He has served in several worldwide and regional leadership and advisory roles, driving and shaping reimbursement, health economics, clinical evidence planning, payer relations and upstream marketing & communications for disruptive medtech products.

Amit will head worldwide market access and grow commercial adoption for Implantica's extensive product pipeline of groundbreaking advanced medical technologies.

Most recently, Amit served as the Vice President of Corporate Market Access at Masimo Corporation, a global leader in innovative noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, where he was responsible for developing and executing the company's market access strategies. Before that, he was the Vice President of Global Marketing, Reimbursement & Patient Access at Second Sight Medical Products, a global leader in neuromodulation implant devices for blindness. During his previous roles at Second Sight, as Global Vice President of Market Access and EMEA Director of Market Access, Amit created and expanded reimbursement and funding pathways for the world's first FDA & CE mark cleared artificial vision implant system across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. Amit has an MBA from WHU Germany, and a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Manipal Institute of Technology.

"Amit's strong experience in developing market access and reimbursement in a multitude of countries is essential for Implantica. This role is incredibly important for the growth of the company, and I am very pleased and excited to have such a highly qualified market access professional join the management team," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

"I am thrilled to join Implantica's team and look forward to designing, building and accelerating evidence-based market access for broader commercial adoption of the company's unparalleled revolutionary treatment options," said Amit. "I strongly believe we have a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with clinicians, patients, policymakers, and payers to ensure millions of patients around the world get timely access to treatments with Implantica's breakthrough devices."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

