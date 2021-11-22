Re:NewCell AB (publ): Founder Offers Call Options to Members of Renewcell's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Renewcell AB has been informed that one of its founders, Gunnar Henriksson, who currently owns approximately 253 260 of the shares and votes in Renewcell , has issued call options in the company to Board member Helene Willberg (29,274 call options) and Board member Henrik Ager (17,564 call options).

The call options offered will have a maturity of approximately three years and entitle to purchase of a total of 46,838 shares in Renewcell for SEK 287.53 per share. The terms of the options will reflect as much as possible the incentive program resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 September 2021. The transactions do not entail any dilution for other shareholders of Renewcell .