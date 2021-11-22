Re:NewCell AB (publ): Founder Offers Call Options to Members of Renewcell's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)
Renewcell AB has been informed that one of its founders, Gunnar Henriksson, who currently owns approximately 253 260 of the shares and votes in Renewcell , has issued call options in the company to Board member Helene Willberg (29,274 call options) and Board member Henrik Ager (17,564 call options).
The call options offered will have a maturity of approximately three years and entitle to purchase of a total of 46,838 shares in Renewcell for SEK 287.53 per share. The terms of the options will reflect as much as possible the incentive program resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 September 2021. The transactions do not entail any dilution for other shareholders of Renewcell .
About Renewcell
Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.
Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.
Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.
