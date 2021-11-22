Ken Corporation Ltd. will open K-Arena Yokohama, one of the world's largest music arenas with capacity for 20,000 people, in the international city of Yokohama.

This new music arena will be one of the world's largest indoor music arenas. All 20,000 seat will directly face the stage, offering a theatrical entertainment space that will give rise to powerful, unifying performances. The latest design and acoustic engineering allows for efficiency and shorter setup times with reduced costs. The arena will also be built with the latest in smart technologies to ensure it is environmentally friendly1

There is also a VIP area to welcome important guests, offering a space redolent with luxuriousness and hospitality.

Construction work began in 2020, with completion projected for autumn of 2023. Once open, we anticipate an annual capacity of 150 performances, with a total of three million attendees.

The Hilton Yokohama will also open at the same time, next to the arena.

Note 1: The environmental considerations being put forth for the K-Arena include:

The power sources to be used will be RE100-compliant, with renewable energy as the power source used for live concerts.

Some of the equipment needed for general concerts will be available as permanent installations. Lending that equipment to performers will allow us to reduce CO2 emissions for the maximum equivalent of ten large trucks per event.

District heating and cooling will be used to save energy with a concentrated set of heat source facilities.

Access: Yokohama is approximately 18 miles from Tokyo, and with a population of 3.7 million people, it is Japan's second largest city. At just around thirty minutes by train or bus from Tokyo International Airport (Haneda), it boasts of excellent accessibility, and is well known as an international city looking out on the Pacific.

Ken Corporation Ltd.

The Ken Corporation Group is a comprehensive real-estate enterprise with four primary business activities: real-estate, solar power, hotel management, and entertainment business.

Each of those businesses positions the Ken Corporation to provide solutions for the challenges faced by modern Japan, including a strengthening of Tokyo's global competitiveness, the establishment of Japan as a tourist destination, and the protection of the global environment.

