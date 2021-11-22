Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853292 ISIN: FR0000121014 Ticker-Symbol: MOH 
Tradegate
22.11.21
10:01 Uhr
733,80 Euro
+0,70
+0,10 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
733,80733,9010:06
733,80734,0010:06
PR Newswire
22.11.2021 | 09:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TIFFANY & CO.: Tiffany & Co. Announces The Opening Of Its First Store On The Left Bank In Paris, France

PARIS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tiffany & Co. unveils its new store at Bon Marché Rive Gauche located on the ground floor of the famous Parisian department store. The new store at this exclusive address celebrates the close links forged over decades between the New York jeweler and the French capital.

Tiffany & Co. store at Bon Marché

The world of Tiffany is expressed with refinement in this warm and feminine setting thanks to the omnipresence of soft curves, iridescent clouds float on curvilinear walls with pearly coatings. Like a call to reverie, these clouds, while sending a discreet nod to the majestic verticality of skyscrapers piercing the New York City sky, help to create an intimate and soothing atmosphere. Lightness is cultivated by an anthology of round lights suspended in the air, their golden, brushed surfaces subtly nod to New York's Art Deco period. The serenity is enhanced by warm hues, bringing majesty to the iconic Tiffany Blue, which appears in delicate touches to punctuate the House's exceptional creations. Prominent to the new store are the brand's radiant diamonds and iconic collections, including Tiffany T1 and Tiffany City HardWear.

At the center of the Bon Marché Rive Gauche store interior is a dazzling engraved glass diamond sculpture, realized by Hugh Dutton, magnetizes the gaze and radiates the iconic signatures of the jeweler. Its facets evoke the iconic cut of Tiffany & Co.'s round brilliant cut diamonds. This work is part of the great tradition of dialogue between art and creation initiated by the House over the decades. The elegance, refinement and whimsy of French designer Jean Schlumberger's 'Bird on a Rock' brooch also takes the spotlight. Symbolizing the close and deep ties that unite France and the New York House. The poetry of the Parisian and New York landscapes are depictured through digitally animated window displays that allow guests to virtually try on the 'Bird on a Rock', and then share on their own social channels.

The store at Bon Marché Rive Gauche will be Tiffany's seventh store in France, a testament to the brand's commitment to its clientele in the region and from around the world.

@tiffanyandco

Perrine Guérin-Godret | PR Manager, France, Benelux & Switzerland,
perrine.guerin-godret@tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co. store at Bon Marché

TIFFANY & CO. Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693281/Tiffany_Co.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693282/Tiffany_Co.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693279/TIFFANY__CO_Logo.jpg


LVMH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.