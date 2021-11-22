Exclusive to offer cloud networking as-a-service solution for the first time as it continues to expand its cloud market share

Alkira Inc. has appointed Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, as a distributor for its cloud networking as-a-service platform (CNaaS).

The deal makes Alkira's CNaaS platform Cloud Services Exchange (CSX) available through Exclusive's global partner ecosystem spanning 40 countries across five continents. It also underlines Exclusive's commitment to growing its cloud portfolio in a market estimated by IDC to be on track for $1.3 trillion by 20251

Exclusive Networks (EXN), which posted gross sales of €2.9 billion in 2020, completed a successful Initial Public Offering and listing on Euronext Paris in September this year. The company has partnerships with some of the world's largest and most successful cybersecurity, networking and cloud infrastructure vendors, including Fortinet, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Rubrik and Sentinel One. It provides cybersecurity platforms, cloud solutions and associated value-add professional services through an extensive global partner network of specialist resellers, MSPs, CSPs, telcos and systems integrators.

Alkira has appointed Paul Couturier as Senior VP International to spearhead its expansion in the EMEA and APAC regions. Couturier is an IT industry veteran who has previously held senior management roles growing international markets for Efficient Networks, TippingPoint, Cyan, LightCyber and Palo Alto Networks. In his latest role, he managed IntSights from its European debut to its acquisition by Rapid 7.

Amir Khan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alkira, said: "Our vision is to simplify networking in the cloud era. As the CNaaS pioneer, Alkira has eliminated the complexities and costs of building and operating networks and seamlessly integrated cloud, multi-cloud and legacy systems no hardware, no data center, no need to ship anything. Exclusive Networks is an ideal partner for Alkira, not only because it provides us with access to their first-class global network, but because we have a shared vision of an as-a-service future."

Andy Travers, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Exclusive Networks, said: "Our success has been built on bringing together best in class cybersecurity, networking and automation solutions. In the cloud era, the challenge for customers is how to integrate and manage these resources in an increasingly complex environment, while controlling costs and moving the business forward. With nothing more than a few mouse clicks, Alkira's CNaaS enables secure hybrid cloud and multi-cloud networks to be set up in hours rather than months, and puts customers, not the big cloud providers, in the driver's seat.

"Migration of enterprise applications to the cloud is set to double in the next two years, according to Gartner2, so it seems inevitable that networking infrastructure will follow the same trend. Just as Alkira's founders pioneered the SD-WAN market, we now believe they are showing the way in cloud networking."

Alkira's CNaaS platform simplifies provisioning, connectivity and end-to-end management of networks across cloud environments, including the integration of firewalls, IPS/IDS, and load balancers, as well as enhancing the capabilities of legacy SD-WAN solutions. It enables a flexible, unified approach to secure, high-performance networking in which customers only pay for the capacity they use, and the network automatically scales to meet changing patterns of usage and demand.

About Alkira

Alkira developed the Network Cloudwhich enables enterprises to build and deploy a secure global unified multi-cloud network infrastructure as-a-service that delivers network connectivity, advanced network and services, and end-to-end visibility and governance. Alkira CSX seamlessly and securely connects branches, data centers, remote users and clouds. Alkira was founded by CEO Amir Khan, founder and former CEO of Viptela, and Atif Khan, CTO, former VP of integrated solutions and a member of the Viptela founding team. Alkira has raised $76M from Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Koch Disruptive Technologies, LLC, and GV Capital (formerly Google Ventures). Learn more atwww.alkira.comor follow us @AlkiraNet

(Alkira and Alkira Cloud Services Exchange are registered trademarks of Alkira, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.)

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations. Our distinctive approach to distribution gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models. The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers in over 150 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide distribution powerhouse. Learn more at www.exclusive-networks.com or follow us @EXN_Networks

1 IDC Forecasts Worldwide "Whole Cloud" Spending to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2025

2 Market Guide to Cloud Networking Software, Gartner, May 2021

