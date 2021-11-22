Developed by a spin-off of Dutch research institute TNO, the battery is claimed to offer higher energy density, longer lifespan and increased safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. It will initially be applied in wearables and electric cars.Dutch start-up LionVolt BV, a spin-off from the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), has announced it has secured €4 million from the development agency of the region of Brabant (the Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij - BOM), in the Netherlands, and Amsterdam-based venture capital and growth equity firm Prime Ventures, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...