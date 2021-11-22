Anzeige
22.11.2021
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stOctober 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st October 2021US$ 4.05

JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2021 is $4.05 per share ($4.05 per share at 30 September 2021), investment gains of 4 cents per share were offset by net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expense and finance costs of (3) cents per share, resulting in no change to the monthly NAV.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stOctober 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments412,293
Cash and Cash equivalents62,536
Other Receivables155
Total Assets474,984
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202275,352
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202231,667
Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 202252,563
Other liabilities1,306
Total Liabilities160,888
Net Asset Value314,096
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.05

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

