JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, November 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stOctober 2021 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st October 2021
|US$ 4.05
JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2021 is $4.05 per share ($4.05 per share at 30 September 2021), investment gains of 4 cents per share were offset by net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expense and finance costs of (3) cents per share, resulting in no change to the monthly NAV.
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stOctober 2021:
|Assets
|US$'000
|Private Investments
|412,293
|Cash and Cash equivalents
|62,536
|Other Receivables
|155
|Total Assets
|474,984
|Liabilities
|ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022
|75,352
|Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022
|31,667
|Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022
|52,563
|Other liabilities
|1,306
|Total Liabilities
|160,888
|Net Asset Value
|314,096
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,477,214
|Net Assets Value per Ordinary share
|$4.05
