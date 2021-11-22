JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stOctober 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st October 2021 US$ 4.05

JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2021 is $4.05 per share ($4.05 per share at 30 September 2021), investment gains of 4 cents per share were offset by net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expense and finance costs of (3) cents per share, resulting in no change to the monthly NAV.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stOctober 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 412,293 Cash and Cash equivalents 62,536 Other Receivables 155 Total Assets 474,984 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 75,352 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,667 Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 52,563 Other liabilities 1,306 Total Liabilities 160,888 Net Asset Value 314,096 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.05

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com