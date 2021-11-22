Energy management is an increasingly important part of the energy transition

The myPlant Optimization solution from INNIO uses AI for comprehensive overall plant operation

Potential to save CO 2 through resource-efficient plant management

While efforts to transform the energy system are being ramped up, the demands placed on energy generation are increasing as well. On one hand, there are fluctuations in power generation due to the volatility of renewable energy. On the other hand, the demand for energy is continually increasing due to growing levels of electrification. At the same time, coal and nuclear power plants are more often being replaced by smaller on-site power plants.

As a company that is helping to shape the energy transition, INNIO is offering innovative solutions to meet these complex challenges. Thanks to their excellent controllability, short start-up times, and high efficiency, INNIO Jenbacher's flexible combined heat and power (CHP) systems support a secure, affordable and climate-friendly energy supply. In order to best utilize their potential and optimize systems as a whole, INNIO has developed the innovative energy management solution called myPlant Optimization. Today, more than 10,000 plants worldwide can be managed and operated economically, evaluating more than 900 billion data points annually.

"With our innovative 'myPlant Optimization', we offer a comprehensive software-based solution that understands the real challenges of plant operators while also helping to shape the energy transition," said Olaf Berlien, President CEO of INNIO. "We use artificial intelligence to help our customers in key regions, such as Germany, to adjust their power and heat generation according to the current availability of renewables so production can be aligned with demand."

The energy management solution was developed in close collaboration with customers. Martin Buchholz, Managing Partner of Blumendorf Bio-Energie, explained: "The Jenbacher energy management schedules are individually tailored to our plant. They show us clearly and simply when and how much output we will be trading on the electricity market. Ultimately, it's really important for us that we only generate electricity when it's the best time to trade it."

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas and hydrogen-rich solutions and services for power generation and compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha products, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry, and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by sustainability, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

