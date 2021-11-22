In the third quarter of this year, around 677 MW of new PV systems were connected to the Korean grid, which is comparatively lower than in the same quarter a year earlier. According to local analysts, the market contraction is due to delayed permitting because of expanding siting restrictions.South Korea saw the deployment of 2,828.3 MW of new PV systems in the first three quarters of the year, according to new statistics released by the Korean Energy Agency. This result compares to 3,283.6 MW in the same period a year earlier. "The decline in solar PV installations in Korea can be attributed ...

