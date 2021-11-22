beqom, provider of cloud-based total compensation management software, has been recognized as a Core Challenger in the 2021 Fosway Group 9-Grid report for Talent People Success.

The Fosway Group report is a multi-dimensional model used by organizations to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the talent management systems market. Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst.

The report highlights the innovation that is happening in the talent management marketplace, stating, "Core talent management disciplines such as succession, performance, and training are no longer significant differentiators for employers, and many established talent management system providers have been slow to innovate. As a result, niche players built strong footholds in what had become a stagnant market…"

The report labels vendors as either "suites" or "specialists." beqom was the only company to be recognized as a compensation specialist in the report. beqom first appeared in the Fosway report in 2020, acknowledged for its track record of customer success and advocacy, and ability to perform in enterprise organizations.

David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group, said, "beqom has consolidated its position as a Core Challenger in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent People Success. Pay and reward are critical elements of the employee experience, and a core part of the talent story too. beqom continues to deliver a differentiated compensation offering through innovation in rewards management including compensation planning and global compensation compliance."

"beqom's flexible cloud solution has enabled companies to adapt to changing workforce needs triggered by the pandemic, but in line with already existing trends towards mobility and flexible rewards," says Tanya Jansen, beqom co-founder and CMO. "We appreciate that the Talent People Success 9-Grid recognizes the importance of having a dedicated compensation management solution that can provide capabilities that traditional talent suites cannot."

beqom's total compensation solution is used across industries, including for global leaders like PepsiCo, DHL, Golub Capital, and Swisscom. Amid continual change, beqom gives HR and Sales leaders the power to embrace the future of rewards, through centralized compensation management software.

