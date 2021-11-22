Voyager Metals Inc.: Voyager Metals Announces Executive Appointments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Voyager Metals Inc (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. David Ball as Vice President, Business Development and Mr. Carl Calandra as Vice President and General Counsel at Voyager Metals. Both Mr. Ball and Mr Calandra will be based at the Company's Toronto head office and will work closely with the Quebec based project development team to move the Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium project though bankable Feasibility. Michael Skutezky, current General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will remain as Senior Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Ball was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Santiago Metals Limitada,a private Chilean based copper producer and a portfolio company of US Private Equity group, Denham Capital. Previously he held several senior positions at Macquarie Capital, an Australian Investment Bank. During his career in the metals and mining sector, Mr. Ball has been actively involved in M&A, corporate advisory and fund raising of both equity and debt. Mr. Ball brings mining focused operational and capital markets experience from Australia, South East Asia and North & South America. Mr. Ball holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction (Curtin University) and a Masters of Finance (INSEAD).

Mr. Calandra is a legal executive with more than 15 years of advisory, transactional and public company experience. Prior to joining Voyager, Mr. Calandra was Vice President and General Counsel of Dundee Corporation, a Canadian investment company focused on mining. Prior to Dundee, he was an associate at a top-tier Canadian national law firm. Carl holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey Business School. Carl has been a member of the Law Society of Ontario since 2006.

The Board of Directors have approved the issuance of 675,000 share purchase options to various Officers, Directors, Consultants and Advisors of the firm. The Options have a strike price of $0.135 per share and a term of 2 years.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, CEO of Voyager Metals, stated, "We are extremely pleased to have David and Carl join our growing team of experienced mining industry focused professionals at Voyager Metals as we look to unlock value at our Mont Sorcier project. David and Carl, along with our project development team position Voyager for strong growth going forward. "

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. As reported in the compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada completed by CSA Global and dated June 25, 2021, the South Zone contains 113.5 Mt Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite and the North Zone has 809.1 Mt inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite

