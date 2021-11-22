U.S. multinational automotive supplier BorgWarner and U.S. semiconductor company Qorvo have both announced new plans to further develop their respective silicon carbide technologies. The latter has acquired New Jersey-based silicon carbide semiconductor provider United Silicon Carbide and the former wants to scale up its inverter technology for electric vehicles.Silicon carbide-based inverters are known for providing higher power density than traditional inverters while having less need for cooling and lower overall system costs. Their commercial maturity, however, is still far from being achieved ...

