Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
22.11.21
08:21 Uhr
9,882 Euro
+0,038
+0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8649,90214:08
9,8629,90414:08
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2021 | 12:53
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Warrant issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (601/21)

As from November 24, 2021, the following warrant issued by Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (publ) will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short Name:  ISIN:    
--------------------------
ICA1L 400SHB SE0015803978
--------------------------
ICA1L 420SHB SE0015800404
--------------------------
ICA1L 440SHB SE0015803986
--------------------------
ICA1L 460SHB SE0014697884
--------------------------
ICA1L 500SHB SE0014697892
--------------------------
ICA1L 540SHB SE0014697900
--------------------------
ICA1X 350SHB SE0015800412
--------------------------
ICA1X 380SHB SE0015798483
--------------------------
ICA2A 425SHB SE0015804299
--------------------------
ICA2A 450SHB SE0015349303
--------------------------
ICA2A 500SHB SE0015349311
--------------------------
ICA2A 550SHB SE0015349329
--------------------------
ICA2C 425SHB SE0015802285
--------------------------
ICA2C 525SHB SE0015349345
--------------------------
ICA2C 575SHB SE0015349352
--------------------------
ICA2F 450SHB SE0015799432
--------------------------
ICA2F 500SHB SE0015799440
--------------------------
ICA2F 550SHB SE0015799457
--------------------------
ICA2I 475SHB SE0015805460
--------------------------
ICA2I 525SHB SE0015805478
--------------------------
ICA2I 575SHB SE0015805486
--------------------------
ICA2N 390SHB SE0015805494
--------------------------
ICA2O 380SHB SE0015805502
--------------------------
SWM1L 72SHBX SE0014698783
--------------------------

The last day of trading will be November 23, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.