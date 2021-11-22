Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Warrant issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (601/21)

As from November 24, 2021, the following warrant issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short Name: ISIN: -------------------------- ICA1L 400SHB SE0015803978 -------------------------- ICA1L 420SHB SE0015800404 -------------------------- ICA1L 440SHB SE0015803986 -------------------------- ICA1L 460SHB SE0014697884 -------------------------- ICA1L 500SHB SE0014697892 -------------------------- ICA1L 540SHB SE0014697900 -------------------------- ICA1X 350SHB SE0015800412 -------------------------- ICA1X 380SHB SE0015798483 -------------------------- ICA2A 425SHB SE0015804299 -------------------------- ICA2A 450SHB SE0015349303 -------------------------- ICA2A 500SHB SE0015349311 -------------------------- ICA2A 550SHB SE0015349329 -------------------------- ICA2C 425SHB SE0015802285 -------------------------- ICA2C 525SHB SE0015349345 -------------------------- ICA2C 575SHB SE0015349352 -------------------------- ICA2F 450SHB SE0015799432 -------------------------- ICA2F 500SHB SE0015799440 -------------------------- ICA2F 550SHB SE0015799457 -------------------------- ICA2I 475SHB SE0015805460 -------------------------- ICA2I 525SHB SE0015805478 -------------------------- ICA2I 575SHB SE0015805486 -------------------------- ICA2N 390SHB SE0015805494 -------------------------- ICA2O 380SHB SE0015805502 -------------------------- SWM1L 72SHBX SE0014698783 -------------------------- The last day of trading will be November 23, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.