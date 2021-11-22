OMRON Healthcare Europe announced that David Menko has been appointed as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 1st. David Menko succeeds André van Gils who steps down as CEO for Europe and will continue to lead the global organization in his role of Senior General Manager Global Sales Marketing HQ Japan. Menko will also join the board of directors upon assuming the role.

"We are fortunate to have someone of David Menko's caliber and experience joining the company to lead the organization in Europe" said van Gils. "We are at a pivotal moment, and we need renewed regional leadership to, successfully implement our digital health strategy, and realize our growth ambitions for the medical device business. David is a visionary leader with a proven track record in global marketing and business leadership roles at internationally renowned companies"

Most recently Menko served as the CMO of AkzoNobel since 2015 where he led significant business transformations contributing to the company's growth in revenue and profit. Prior to joining AkzoNobel, Menko fulfilled leadership roles in medical and healthcare divisions of Danone, CIBA Vision and Colgate-Palmolive.

"I am honoured and excited to lead OMRON Healthcare Europe and inspired by the company's mission to improve lives and contribute to society" said Menko. "I believe the company is uniquely positioned to pioneer technological advances in healthcare, delivering products and services aiming to prevent the progression of chronic diseases. It will be a privilege work with the talented leadership teams and employees around the world to advance OMRON Healthcare's growth strategy and contribution to people's lives."

OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., based in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands, is the healthcare division for Europe, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and provides services to customers in more than 74 countries.

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to helping people live more active and fulfilling lives, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and therapy. In addition, the company develops and provides remote patient monitoring services for cardiovascular condition management.

Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, both at home and in clinical practice in over 110 countries.

With over 300 million devices sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. The company provides product and service solutions for cardiovascular condition management, respiratory care, and pain therapy equipment.

OMRON Healthcare Corporation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan

