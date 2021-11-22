Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMS4 ISIN: SE0015810247 Ticker-Symbol: IV6 
Tradegate
19.11.21
13:12 Uhr
36,130 Euro
+0,060
+0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,15035,31014:15
35,20035,26014:16
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2021 | 13:05
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Kinnevik AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (438/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Kinnevik AB
(publ) with effect from 2021-11-23. Last day of trading is set to 2026-11-11,
2028-11-13. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028282
KINNEVIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.