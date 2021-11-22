REGI U.S., Inc.: RadMax Technologies To Develop Specialty Vacuum Pumps For IWVC Novel Hybrid CO2 And Water Direct Air Capture System

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / REGI U.S., Inc. ("REGI" or "RGUS" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:RGUS). The Board of Directors, Regi U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax) are pleased to announce a cooperative agreement with IWVC, LLC (IWVC), Venice, CA, to design and build specialized vacuum pump / compressors (Compressors) for a Hybrid Direct Air Capture (HDAC) new technology demonstration project led by IWVC.

The HDAC system is a novel combined carbon dioxide (CO2) and atmospheric water extraction direct air capture technology being supported with major funding by the US Department of Energy FOA 2188 "Novel Research and Development for the Direct Capture of Carbon Dioxide from the Atmosphere" that will result in a 30 ton-CO2/yr and 1,100 L/d water demonstration plant. The commercialization of this technology is expected to significantly reduce the cost of extracting CO2 in large scale applications compared to other current technologies.

The RadMax Compressors will provide a vacuum used in the demonstration system at the required low power requirement not easily achieved with other currently available compressors. Additionally, the RadMax Compressors are capable to simultaneously handle both the CO2 and water working fluids, and operate while experiencing 2-phase fluid and entrained liquid conditions.

"We are pleased to have a role in the development of this new exciting technology for direct capture of CO2 and its potential impact in moving towards the goals of a reduced carbon economy," stated RadMax CEO Paul Chute.

"We're confident that the demonstration testing of this breakthrough technology will prove what our modeling indicates-our unique HDAC approach offers the most flexible and cost-effective solution in the DAC market," said Will Kain, CEO of Avnos, Inc. "Leveraging the deep expertise of the RadMax team to deliver optimal compression and vacuum solutions is very exciting for the project."

About REGI U.S., Inc.

RadMax Technologies, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of REGI U.S., Inc., is a research and development company focused on creating new, disruptive technologies that are more efficient, compact, and cost-effective than those currently available, and is developing and commercializing high efficiency engines, compressors, expanders and pumps for civilian, commercial and government applications based on our patented RadMaxTM axial vane-type rotary technology.

About IWVC, LLC

IWVC, LLC, is engaged in the development and commercial deployment of cutting-edge climate technology solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release regarding the business of RadMax Technologies, Inc. and REGI U.S, Inc. (together the "Companies'") which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Companies' control. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and developments are likely to differ, in some case materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Regi U.S., Inc.

Paul W. Chute, CEO

(509) 474-1040, Ext. 101

info@radmaxtech.com

7520 N. Market St. STE #10

Spokane, WA. 99217-7800

IWVC, LLC

William Kain, CEO

(424) 274-2705

will.kain@iwvcllc.com

1240 Preston Way

Venice, CA 90921

SOURCE: REGI U.S., Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673905/RadMax-Technologies-To-Develop-Specialty-Vacuum-Pumps-For-IWVC-Novel-Hybrid-CO2-And-Water-Direct-Air-Capture-System