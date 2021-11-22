Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has teamed with Paysafe to provide the Skrill and Neteller payment services.

David Vinokurov, Fandom Sports CEO and President comments: "We're very excited to be working with Paysafe and providing our customers with flexible and easy ways to on-board to our wagering platform www.fandomesports.gg. After completing our banking and payments integrations, we will be expanding our peer-to-peer wagering market from Esports to sports, and then ultimately, to having a full odds line wagering platform."

A recent report from Market Insight Reports estimated that Esports betting would reach a global value of over $13 billion by 2025, a significant increase from its estimated value of $800 million in 20191. Having a payments partner with global coverage will help Fandom Sports to operate in different global markets.

Skrill and Neteller

Skrill and Neteller are part of the Paysafe Group, a leading integrated payments platform. The core purpose of Paysafe is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet and on-line cash solutions. With over twenty years of on-line payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $98-billion (U.S.) in 2019, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12-plus global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over forty currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics, and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and on-line payments.

Neteller is a digital wallet, which offers people the ability to send and spend money on-line from a simple account. It allows customers to upload finances from credit and debit cards, bank accounts, and a variety of alternative payment methods, and use those finances to send money to friends and family or spend on-line wherever they see Neteller at the checkout. Customers can also use a prepaid Net+ card wherever Mastercard is accepted. For businesses, Neteller connects them to millions of wallet holders around the world.

Since 2001, Skrill has been an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for business and pleasure, meeting the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

About Fandom Sports Media:

Fandom Sports Media operates an Esports/Sports wagering platform at www.fandomesports.gg The platform is the ultimate mobile friendly application for unfiltered raw Esports and Sports predictions and data interactions. Fandom allows passionate fans to unleash their primal passions, make predictions and/or wagers and earn rewards. Fandom Sports is a web application which instantly operates on an Android and iOS mobile device targeting "Superfans," who aspire to show the world they know their stuff better than the experts and their friends - giving them a chance to Play, Predict, and Get Rewarded. Fandom Sports is revolutionizing the way that consumers interact with streamed and broadcast content through the creation of www.fandomart.com the Company's own NFT marketplace. Fans will be able to tune in, watch, predict, wager and create NFTs all on-platform.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

