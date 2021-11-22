Cor Partners, the parent company of Engle Martin Associates (EMA), has acquired Synergy Adjusting Corporation (Synergy). EMA is a leading national independent adjusting and claims management provider. Synergy is an independent adjusting firm providing Delegated Authority Services along with loss adjusting and claims management. Synergy specializes in servicing the Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines marketplace, with an emphasis on the London Market.

"The partnership with Synergy strongly supports our core business, but more importantly, it reflects our commitment to strengthening our service to the London and the E&S Lines markets. Synergy's focus on people and performance has enabled it to achieve an exceptional reputation for delivering outstanding service which blends in well with our view of building an enduring organization. Ultimately, this partnership will strengthen our service offerings by providing fully integrated products to existing and future customers," said Stephen Beene, President of EMA.

"We are excited and energized to partner with EMA, which provides expertise and strategic relationships in the loss adjusting and claims management arena. We believe this transaction will allow us to grow our current business lines and provide resources that will give us opportunities to build upon our core expertise," said Paul Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy.

Synergy's leadership will remain in place and will maintain complete operational oversight of their portfolio. The Synergy Adjusting Corporation brand and quality service will remain in the London and domestic market. In addition, EMA is committed to investing in Synergy's forward-thinking and innovative claims platform. The continuity of leadership and the dedication to investment, along with leveraging EMA's high-caliber field adjusting expertise, will provide customers with an industry-leading, fully integrated solution to their adjusting and claims management needs.

