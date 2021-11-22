German renewable energy company Enovos and Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal have announced the inauguration of Luxembourg's first floating PV plant. The facility was deployed with 25,000 solar modules on a former cooling pond owned by the steel manufacturer's unit ArcelorMittal Differdange, which operates an electric steel plant in the homonymous municipality in Luxembourg. The project was […]German renewable energy company Enovos and Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal have announced the inauguration of Luxembourg's first floating PV plant. The facility was deployed with 25,000 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...