MOSTLY AI Becomes First Synthetic Data Provider to Achieve ISO Certification

VIENNA, Austria and NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021, which pioneered the creation of AI-generated synthetic data, announced today that it has just been awarded ISO 27001:2013 certification. The ISO 27001 standard is a globally recognized information security standard.



With data privacy and information security at the heart of everything MOSTLY AI does, the company makes compliance with security standards and regulations a high priority, with a dedicated privacy and security team. In March 2021, the company received its SOC 2 Type 2 certification , which is an audit report capturing how a company safeguards customer data and how well internal controls are operating.

"We are very proud to have received our ISO 27001:2013 certification," said Melanie Hartl, Chief Information Security Officer at MOSTLY AI. "Since we work with many global Fortune 100 enterprises, like banks and insurance companies, who handle highly sensitive data, it is imperative that they can trust in our ability to keep data secure."

ISO 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within an organization. To become compliant, MOSTLY AI underwent an in-depth evaluation process that included a management system audit evaluating whether their processes and business operations are aligned with the highest security standards. The company was able to demonstrate that its security policies, procedures and processes are fully compliant.

Thanks to the new ISO certification, MOSTLY AI's customers and partners can now speed up vetting processes and immediately get a clear picture of the company's advanced level of information security standards.

About MOSTLY AI

MOSTLY AI pioneered the creation of synthetic data for AI model development and software testing. MOSTLY AI's synthetic data sets look just as real as a company's original customer data with just as many details, but without the original personal data points - thus helping companies comply with privacy protection regulations such as GDPR, and ensuring models are fair and unbiased. The fast-growing company currently works with multiple Fortune 100 banks and insurers in North America and Europe, and has the deepest expertise in helping companies get business value out of synthetic data. Learn more at mostly.ai .