Carrick Therapeutics Ltd.: Carrick Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on Samuraciclib (CT7001), a First-In-Class Inhibitor of CDK7, at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

DUBLIN, Ireland and BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrick Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing highly differentiated therapies, today announces two presentations at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), to be held from December 7-10, 2021.



Abstracts are available starting on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 8:00am CT (9:00am ET/2:00pm GMT). The Company will participate in Poster Session 1 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 7:00am-8:30am CT (8:00am-9:30am ET/1:00pm-2:30pm GMT) and provide an oral presentation on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 11:00am CT (12:00pm ET/5:00pm GMT).

"We are excited to present additional data from our on ongoing clinical studies of Samuraciclib in HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer and triple negative breast cancer at SABCS in December," said Dr. Stuart Mcintosh, Chief Medical Officer of Carrick Therapeutics. "The updated data being presented will speak to the clinical activity and tolerability seen to date in the trials. We are encouraged by the progress we've seen in both diseases, particularly for the TP53 wildtype sub-population within the broader HR+, HER2- trial, which will be discussed in further detail during the conference."

Poster and oral presentation details are as follows:

Poster Presentation Title: A clinical study of Samuraciclib (CT7001), a first-in-class, oral, selective inhibitor of CDK7, in patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer (TNBC)

Presenting Author: Dr Sacha Howell

Abstract number: P1-18-10

Oral Presentation Title: Study of samuraciclib (CT7001), a first-in-class, oral, selective inhibitor of CDK7, in combination with fulvestrant in patients with advanced Hormone Receptor positive HER2 negative breast cancer (HR+BC)

Presenting Author: Professor Charles Coombes

Abstract number: ID: GS3-10

About Samuraciclib (CT7001)

Samuraciclib is the most advanced oral CDK7 inhibitor in clinical development. Inhibiting CDK7 is a promising therapeutic strategy in cancer as CDK7 regulates the transcription of cancer-causing genes, promotes uncontrolled cell cycle progression and resistance to anti-hormone therapy. Samuraciclib has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging efficacy in early clinical studies. In addition to the above study, it is currently being evaluated in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and prostate cancer with further potential in pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. Samuraciclib has been granted Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of CDK4/6i resistant HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer and in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

About Carrick Therapeutics

Carrick Therapeutics is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep expertise to identify and develop highly differentiated novel therapies that address significant unmet needs. In addition to samuraciclib, Carrick is also developing a novel CDK12/13 inhibitor / Cyclin-K glue-degrader which has advanced into IND enabling toxicology studies.

For more information about Carrick Therapeutics, please visit www.carricktherapeutics.com .

