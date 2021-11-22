Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Govin Misir to CEO and Member of the Board.

Effective immediately, Mr. Misir has accepted the role as QuantGate's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), in addition to his current position as Chief Operations Officer ("COO"). Mr. Misir has been deeply involved with the Company's day-to-day operations, with a specific focus on the complete technology platform and architecture development, leveraging his many years as a serial Entrepreneur and highly successful Technologies architect.

As previously outlined in the September 22, 2021 press release (QuantGate COO announcement), Mr. Misir brings a tremendous amount of experience, technical knowledge and know-how to the Company, having a proven track record of success, positioning numerous companies toward unprecedented growth through sales, marketing, fundraising and strategic leadership.

Mr. Misir has also been unanimously appointed to the Board of QuantGate. Mr. Misir possesses extensive international experience, having founded his own software company, thereby building, acquiring and integrated over 30 companies, raising over One Billion dollars in Canada, USA and Europe. This will be hugely valuable as QuantGate builds out various business relationships and business partnerships throughout North America and globally.

Mr. Misir stated: "As I have continued to get a much better handle on the technology, and a deeper understanding of the Intelligence, it has become very obvious that there is a huge opportunity to properly commercialize our platform. By utilizing AI & machine learning, the power of our algorithms, and the real-time sentiment driven by the electronic order book of exchanges, we can leverage and exploit various new business verticals."

Wayne Welter, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc., comments: "Govin brings a tremendous level of business knowledge and technology expertise to QuantGate. Govin will now be driving our business strategy and technology, fully integrating with our strategic partners and loyal clients - a very significant step forward for our company, and for our valued shareholders."

QuantGate would also like to announce that the current CEO, Mr. Leonard Cardoso, will be stepping down to allow for the new CEO appointment. Mr. Cardoso will be assuming the role of Business Development for South America, as well as continue as a Director of QuantGate. The company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Cardoso for his guidance and direction during his term as CEO.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded Fintech company operating for over 10 years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

For additional information on QuantGate Systems Inc., please visit the Company's website at www.quantgatesystems.com , or visit their social media: Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

For further information on the Pilot 2.0, please visit www.pilottrading.co and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

QuantGate Systems:

media@quantgatesystems.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104582