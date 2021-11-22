Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTC Pink: YTROF) ("Yatra" or "the Company"), today announced it will be reporting its F2Q22 ("September quarter") results in early December.

The delay in announcing its September quarter results is due to the ongoing efforts around the proposed initial public offer in India of Yatra's Indian subsidiary Yatra Online Limited ("Issuer"). Yatra is working diligently with Issuer and its Book Running Lead Managers ("BRLMs"), appointed in relation to the proposed initial public offer, to explore a potential listing of the equity shares of the Issuer in India in accordance with applicable laws. The delay in the September quarter results is due to these ongoing efforts in India.

Yatra believes that there are potential benefits of the proposed initial public offer of the Issuer, which would support its ongoing strategy.

While the Issuer has appointed BRLMs in connection with the proposed initial public offering, there is no assurance that Issuer will proceed with a listing, or that the exchanges would approve a listing application by the Issuer, as it remains subject to the regulatory and marketing processes in India.

