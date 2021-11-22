Anzeige
Montag, 22.11.2021
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 Ticker-Symbol: EA5B 
Stuttgart
22.11.21
08:10 Uhr
17,200 Euro
+0,720
+4,37 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2021 | 14:29
Elanders AB: Elanders' acquisition of Bergen Logistics is now completed

In early November 2021, Elanders signed a contract for the acquisition of 80 percent of the shares in the American supply chain management company Bergen Shippers Corp ("Bergen Logistics"). Bergen Logistics is one of the leading players in the USA within contract logistics for fashion brands. The acquisition was conditional on the fulfillment of customary contractual terms. The acquisition has now been completed and Bergen Logistics will be consolidated into the Elanders group starting from November 2021.

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2021-11-22 Elanders Press release - Elanders' acquisition of Bergen Logistics is now completed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/42752578-ddcc-4705-b3d2-bc3dc12f4f3e)

