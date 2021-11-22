Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank and Trust Company Opens New Full-Service Branch in Nanuet

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / The Board of Directors and CEO Michael Gilfeather of Orange Bank & Trust Company proudly announce the opening of their second full-service banking office in Rockland County. Located at 374 South Middletown Road, the office will serve businesses, non-profits and municipalities in the southeastern Rockland County area.

"We are pleased to serve our Rockland County clients at our newest office in Nanuet," said Michael Gilfeather, President & CEO of Orange Bank & Trust. "This new branch further expands the Bank's strategic regional growth plan."

Seasoned Vice President and Relationship Manager, Anthony Doherty and his team of experienced business bankers including Assistant Branch Manager, Michele Piscani who has over 20 years of banking experience, will deliver old fashioned personal service coupled with cutting-edge technology.

Mr. Doherty has over three decades of experience in business banking, including positions at Sterling National Bank, Hudson Valley Bank, North Fork Bank and Bank of New York. He is a local resident and active in the community as Treasurer of the Nanuet Schools Educational Foundation and Finance Chairman of The Rockland Community Foundation.

"Anthony's vast experience and knowledge of the financial landscape throughout the county make him uniquely qualified to lead this effort," said Greg Sousa, EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer of Orange Bank & Trust. "Anthony and his team understand the diverse needs of Rockland County based businesses and are excellent resources for both existing and future clients."

The Nanuet banking office will be open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm to provide a complete suite of banking services, and financial products including cash management, commercial loans and wealth management services. Please visit orangebanktrust.com or call the branch at 845-367-7653 for additional information.

About Orange Bank and Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2 billion in total assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.

