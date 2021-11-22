Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2021 | 14:53
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Opter AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (603/21)

Listing of Opter AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market



On request of Opter AB (publ), company registration number 556611-2057, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 23, 2021. 



Ordinary shares



Short name:               OPTER          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6 000 000        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016829501      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             240908         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556611-2057       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------







Classification





Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------






This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic
Securities AS, filial Sverige. For further information, please call Arctic
Securities AS, filial Sverige on +46 737 534 233.
