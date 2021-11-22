Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Opter AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (603/21)

Listing of Opter AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Opter AB (publ), company registration number 556611-2057, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 23, 2021. Ordinary shares Short name: OPTER ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6 000 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016829501 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 240908 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556611-2057 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige. For further information, please call Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige on +46 737 534 233.