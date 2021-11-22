CGS International Inc.: CGS International, Inc. Begins Seeking Organic Certifications and Forms Operating Subsidiary

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company doing business as World Agri Minerals focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of getting organic certifications for its flagship products and that it has filed the documentation to form an operating subsidiary.

We have determined that, to gain general market acceptance more efficiently and effectively, obtaining "Organic Certification" for both our GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD product lines is a necessary step. Therefore, we are in the process of gathering all requisite paperwork to submit for this certification in various countries around the world. In addition, we have filed the necessary forms incorporating World Agri Minerals as our operating subsidiary with the Government of the Philippines. Lastly, we are also thrilled to announce that we will be attending the Fruit Logistica Convention, which is the largest Agri Convention in the world, taking place in Berlin, Germany in February of 2022.

We have determined to apply for full content and label certification in the Philippines initially, which, once granted, will allow us to label, market and sell both the GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD product in the Philippines as "Certified Organic" products. Soon thereafter, it is our intention to submit for organic certification in Canada, various states in the United States of America, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. We believe this process should be relatively straight forward and do not anticipate any major hurdles obtaining these certifications, other than normal processing times.

Ramon Mabanta stated that "[w]e believe that applying for and subsequently receiving various certifications throughout the world reflects not only our ability to produce fully organic agriproducts, but also our commitment to producing a high-quality product that will enhance consumer goals while equally enhancing the reputation of the Company. Ultimately, it is our goal to achieve international recognition of the GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD products, making our flagship products the premiere bio-stimulants available today."

Once formed over the next few days, we anticipate that all our operations will be conducted by and through World Agri Minerals Inc., based in the Philippines. As the anticipated operational arm of the Company, World Agri Minerals Inc., will work to expand the Company's brands and business world-wide. "As we ramp up operations, using a d/b/a/ was no longer viable, so we made the decision to add additional transparency to the Company's operations by forming a subsidiary that accurately reflects our business direction," concluded Mabanta.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc. (d.b.a. World Agri Minerals) manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89 has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals, and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is similar, yet specifically formulated for use in the cannabis industry. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD product lines boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD products a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

