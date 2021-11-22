Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Global PoleTrusion Letter from the President:

Despite the worldwide challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic these past two years, we at GPGC (OTC Pink: GPGC) have never lost focus on the planning and development of our company. As you are aware, we have made advancements in the solar division of the company, and have fostered partnerships in Central and South America, as well as in Africa.

We have developed our solar division and entered into independent power-producing agreements:

1) 40 megawatts (MW) with both the Panama Government and private companies.

2) 90 MW with private and Colombian utility companies.

3) We have worked tirelessly with our partners in Africa to develop local relationships as well as pave the way to provide our environmentally friendly poles to the African Market. Our preliminary approvals have been attained and we are working on placing our product with local clients.

4) We have developed a high-level Advisory Board to assist us in the development of the East African Market.

5) GPGC and its partners in Africa are also diligently working toward solar power developments in rural parts of Africa.

With these projects in Central and South America, we are proud to announce that there is a financing agreement being completed to help fund the solar project developments.

GPGC is dedicated to working within the World Bank guidelines to provide power to rural sectors in the emerging markets of the world where electrification rates are as low as 29%. We are committed to solar development in rural communities while making the smallest environmental impact possible and using our easy-to-install products to speed up the process.

We at GPGC are planning to develop a fully integrated company with the ability to supply power and transmit to the end-user - Building Value for our shareholders.

Ramiro Guerrero President/CEO

Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers, and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood, and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies around the world.

