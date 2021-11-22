Toronto, Ontario and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance RegTech platform for the digital asset industry, is pleased to announce it is now live with mining and trading giant NiceHash. Nicehash has over 1 million daily users. Banxa will provide crypto Buy/Sell functionality for NiceHash users.

NiceHash, a EU based marketplace for hash power allowing small and individual miners from around the world to rent out their computational capacities. The mining company was founded in 2014 and is now the world's leading cryptocurrency platform for mining and trading. The platform is used daily by cryptocurrency miners, buyers of hash power and crypto traders. With over 1 million daily users and 9 million orders served, NiceHash is a leader in the decentralized mining space.

Banxa CEO, Holger Arians said, "It is a pleasure to welcome NiceHash to the Banxa Network. As a leader in the field of pool mining, NiceHash allows mass market entry into cryptocurrencies, similar to the way Banxa does. As we expand our products and services to new markets such as mining, wallets and DeFi, it is our commitment to bring the highest conversions to our partners that drives that growth. We are proud that one of our first mining clients is such a well known brand."

Martin Škorjanc, NiceHash CEO said, "We are delighted to announce the next phase of NiceHash's growth as a global platform, offering advanced cryptocurrency mining and trading services. NiceHash has always had usability and simplicity at the core of our products, and the goal to encourage greater crypto adoption. We made mining more accessible than any other platform to everyday people who can connect to our platform and start mining with a few clicks. Now we are breaking new ground and bringing forward advanced trading and payment options on the NiceHash exchange. Banxa has been pushing forward payment compliance and greater transparency for many years, and we are proud to partner with them towards the common goal of bringing crypto adoption to even more people."

Since its January 6th, 2021 IPO, Banxa has gone from strength to strength, growing from 38 to over 160 team members, adding over 30 new coins, and additional payment methods, such as SEPA Instant, and others. Additionally, the company has accelerated its already rapid onboarding of new partners, adding a further 16 new partners in October.

---

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA" https://twitter.com/dcarosa

Domenic Carosa

Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

ABOUT US

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information go to www.banxa.com.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Banxa's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Banxa's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Banxa's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Banxa does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, see www.banxa.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations:

North America: +1 (604) 609 6169

International: +61 451 744 080

Email: Investor@banxa.com

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York/Phoenix

Email: shamsian@lythampartners.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104572