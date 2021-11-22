Westinghouse Electric Company and Energoatom, the state-owned nuclear utility of Ukraine, signed a contract in Kyiv, Ukraine, today outlining the details of their agreement to bring Westinghouse AP1000 reactors to Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. This agreement initiates engineering and procurement of long-lead items for the first Westinghouse AP1000 unit at the Khmelnytskyi site. The signing ceremony was attended by Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and United States Charge d'affaires to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006244/en/

Patrick Fragman, President and CEO of Westinghouse and Petro Kotin, Acting President of NNEGC Energoatom shake hands and are joined by United States Charge d'affaires to Ukraine Kristina Kvien and Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Agreement signed with partners from Westinghouse opens a new stage in the development of Ukraine's nuclear energy sector. Construction of new power units is essential for energy independence of our country. Moreover, we are becoming the driving force that will pave the way for Europe to carbon neutrality. Energoatom, in cooperation with our American partners, is ready to make the green transition to clean and affordable energy," said Petro Kotin, Acting President of NNEGC Energoatom.

In August it was announced that Energoatom had selected Westinghouse AP1000 technology for its long-term goals to develop new nuclear power plants in Ukraine. The exclusive agreement provides that Westinghouse and Energoatom will pursue AP1000 reactor projects to help the country reach decarbonization and its energy security goals. The AP1000 plant is a proven Gen III+ reactor. It has unique fully passive safety systems, modularized standard design, high operability performance and load following capability. The AP1000 projects will provide Energoatom and Ukraine with substantial economic and localization benefits through the construction and operating life of each reactor.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Energoatom in supporting its objectives to develop nuclear power plants in Ukraine. This contract to build the first AP1000 plant at the Khmelnytskyi site brings the country one step closer to reaching its de-carbonization and energy security objectives. We look forward to continuing our work with Energoatom to ensure that Ukraine is able to utilize clean, reliable, and cost-effective nuclear energy for the future," said Patrick Fragman, President and CEO of Westinghouse.

About Westinghouse Electric Company

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Energoatom

The State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom"was established in October 1996. The Company operates four nuclear power plants with 15 power units, among which 13 power units are VVER-1000 and two power units VVER-440 with total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, 2 hydraulic units of Tashlyk PSP with installed capacity of 302 MW, and 2 hydraulic units of Oleksandrivka HPP with installed capacity of 11.5 MW. Today, Energoatom holds 7th place in the world by nuclear electricity production with 76,4 billion kWh generated in 2020 and 3rd in the world by nuclear share in the national energy mix over 51%.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006244/en/

Contacts:

Cathy Mann

media@westinghouse.com