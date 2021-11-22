Cinedigm Corp.: Happy Little Clouds Are Coming to IMDb TV as the Streaming Platform Launches The Bob Ross Channel

The Wildly Popular Channel is Now Available on All Major FAST/AVOD Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22,?2021 / Cinedigm?(NASDAQ:CIDM),?the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan?bases,?announced?today that The Bob Ross Channel, the popular streaming channel featuring the beloved artist, has launched on IMDb TV, Amazon's free streaming service. The wildly popular Bob Ross Channel is now available on all major FAST/AVOD platforms.

Launched in 2020, The Bob Ross Channel, which airs the iconic Bob Ross series The Joy of Painting, has reinvigorated the public's admiration for the kindhearted painter and his calm positivity. During its 31 seasons, the much-loved public television series won three Emmy awards. In the decades following the taping of the show's final episode, Ross has become a refreshing cultural icon. His soothing voice and lasting connection to his audience continue to cultivate a fan base across the world.

"Many of us have grown up with Bob Ross, and even though we never knew him, he was a part of our life," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "I think now, more than ever, we could all use the happiness and calmness he exudes in our lives. Through launching The Bob Ross Channel on IMDb TV, we are proud to have introduced Bob Ross to a whole new generation of viewers across all major streaming platforms."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

