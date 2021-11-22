Anzeige
Montag, 22.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
NIMBL Gains Google Cloud Premier Partner Status, Expanding Collaboration and Enhancing Transformation Capabilities

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / NIMBL, a business technology and innovation acceleration company, has achieved Google Cloud Premier Partner status. The designation broadens NIMBL's ability to help companies design a responsible approach to transformation that delivers better business outcomes faster - especially in today's circular economy and among increasingly dynamic partner ecosystems.

"Google Cloud helps companies turbo-charge their entire digital journey by offering a true, comprehensive, digital foundation to transform their business in many ways," said Sergio Cipolla, CEO of NIMBL. "As we struggle to fight waste, tackle inefficiencies, and combat increasing costs of resources, we seek to leverage our relationship with Google Cloud to help businesses ditch the take-make-dispose model for a more responsible and dynamic one."

The company is also a launch partner of the recently released Google Cloud Cortex Framework, a foundation of endorsed solutions, reference templates and integration content for customers aiming to accelerate business outcomes with reduced risk, complexity and cost.

Google Cloud Premier Partner status also enables NIMBL to double down on its technology investments and to serve all customers better - new and old.

"Global businesses are increasingly looking to the cloud to modernize and scale some of their most critical workloads and applications," said Craig Cook, Director, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're excited that NIMBL continues to grow its expertise and capabilities supporting implementations of SAP on Google Cloud, and look forward to working together to support customers' digital transformations."

About NIMBL

As the North America branch of Techedge Group, NIMBL enables mid-size and large enterprises to efficiently and cost-effectively ramp up, scale and optimize digital transformation for today's circular economy and increasingly dynamic partner ecosystems. The company's in-depth technical knowledge, advisory expertise and implementation services span numerous industries and leverage a global team of 2,500 professionals across 20 offices on four continents. NIMBL's customers benefit from close collaboration at the local level with proven platforms, modern production methodologies and agile best practices that help make people more productive, operations more sustainable and overall quality of life better.

Media Contacts:

Brian Sherman
CommCentric Solutions (on behalf of NIMBL)
814-882-4432 | bsherman@commcentric.com

SOURCE: NIMBL



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/673848/NIMBL-Gains-Google-Cloud-Premier-Partner-Status-Expanding-Collaboration-and-Enhancing-Transformation-Capabilities

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
