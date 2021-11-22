Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final results from initial drill and exploration campaign on its 100% owned Radisson Property ("Radisson" or the "Property") located in the Eeyou Istchee - James Bay Territory, Québec. The results reported today include the remaining five drill holes, 266 grab samples from systematic prospecting aimed at defining strike extensions of the known gold zones and discovering new gold zones, and 42 channel samples from the Goldhawk and Talon Zones.

Highlights:

Drilling extends Goldhawk 200 metres southeast with hole LXR21-012 intersecting two, separate mineralized shear zones returning 2.01 g/t gold over 6.00 metres and 3.01 g/t gold over 6.00 metres

Prospecting discovers Goldhawk extension 1200 metres northwest with grab samples up to 12.45 g/t and 37.40 g/t gold

Talon extended 400 metres southeast with grab samples up to 10.75 g/t gold and a new 045 o trending structural corridor, the 45 Zone, with grab samples ranging from 1.29 g/t to 5.12 g/t gold

trending structural corridor, the 45 Zone, with grab samples ranging from 1.29 g/t to 5.12 g/t gold 21 of the 30 channel samples taken at Goldhawk returned reportable gold values ranging from 1.42 g/t to 30.20 g/t over widths ranging from 0.4 to 3.0 metres

Eight (8) of the 12 channel samples at Talon returned reportable gold values ranging from 1.03 g/t to 12.48 g/t over 1 to 2 metre widths

"We are extremely pleased by the results of our 2021 campaign at Radisson," said Ian Campbell, President and CEO of LaSalle. "The Goldhawk Zone continues to return highly encouraging drill intercepts and we have extended the zone an additional 1,200 metres to the northwest by prospecting. We also discovered numerous promising gold showings within the high-grade gold corridor that has now been identified over 2 kilometres on our property and extends for an additional 6 kilometres onto the adjoining Serpent property of Harfang Exploration Inc. We are excited to return to the property this winter for additional drill testing of Goldhawk and for the initial drill test of Talon."

Maiden Drilling Campaign

The 12-hole, 2,654 metre maiden drill campaign, concluded in August, tested a number of targets on the Property. The Company reported the results of the first 7 holes completed on the Goldhawk and Goldfang targets on October 19, 2021. The remaining 5 holes (Table 1) tested the MM-5, Eli and Wisht targets, as well as a step-out hole on the Goldhawk Zone (Figures 1, 2).

Hole LXR21-012, the final hole drilled in the campaign, extended the Goldhawk Zone 200 metres to the southeast of the previously reported drilling. This hole returned 6.0 metres averaging 2.01 g/t gold from 82.00 to 88.00 metres downhole and 3.01 g/t over 6.0 metres from 186.00 to 192.00 metres downhole. Both zones appear to correlate with mineralization reported in holes LXR21-001, 002 and 003.

Table 1: Drill Core Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Gold (g/t) Target Zone LXR21-008 No significant results MM-5 LXR21-009 No significant results Eli LXR21-010 90.00 91.50 1.50 1.57 Eli LXR21-011 No significant results Wisht LXR21-012 82.00 88.00 6.00 2.01 Goldhawk including 82.00 84.00 2.00 2.31

including 86.25 88.00 1.75 4.19

LXR21-012 186.00 192.00 6.00 3.01

including 186.00 189.25 3.25 5.43

Including 188.25 189.25 1.00 10.35



Note: lengths represent drill core lengths

Hole LXR21-008 tested the eastern portion of the MM5 airborne electromagnetic (EM) anomaly. This anomaly is related to a 32 metre wide silicate facies iron formation with up to 15% disseminated to semi-massive sulphides. A 25.7 metre wide zone of anomalous copper (0.1 to 0.26%) and nickel (0.1 to 0.8%) was intersected within the iron formation.

Holes LXR21-009 and 010 were drilled 500 metres apart and tested the east-west Eli structure with historic quartz vein grab samples with 16.00 g/t and 25.00 g/t gold. LXR21-010 had a single intersection of 1.5 g/t gold over 1.50 metres in a sheared diorite with weak potassic alteration and <1% pyrite.

The Wisht target with two chargeability anomalies in association with a grab sample of 1.4 g/t gold was tested by hole LXR21-011. Sheared and altered diorite and fuchsitic ultramafics with minor intervals of pegmatite dykes and amphibolite were intersected. Anomalous gold values up to 0.096 g/t gold with disseminated to semi-massive pyrite and pyrrhotite (0.5-5%) and 1-3% quartz veinlets correspond to the chargeability anomalies.

Surface Prospecting (Figure 1)

A total of 266 grab samples were collected during the expanded surface program resulting in several new discoveries. Seventy-two (72) of the 266 samples returned gold assays above 0.10 g/t gold with five samples assaying 10.60 g/t, 10.75 g/t (two), 12.45 g/t and 37.4 g/t gold.

Goldhawk Extension

The Goldhawk Zone was extended 1,200 metres along strike to the northwest of the original discovery. The Goldhawk Extension is defined by several quartz veins up to 1.0 metres wide with up to 5% pyrite hosted in sheared diorite returned 0.53 to 37.4 g/t gold from grab samples over a strike length of 600 metres. These samples have similar metal associations to the Goldhawk Zone, which include silver grades up to 2.7 g/t, anomalous tungsten, molybdenum and lead.

Talon Extension

The newly discovered Talon Zone (August 24, 2021 news release) was extended 400 metres along strike to the southeast. Several quartz veins up to 0.5 metres wide with up to 5% pyrite hosted in sheared diorite returned grab sample assays ranging from 0.52 to 10.75 g/t gold and have a similar metal association to the Talon Zone.

Goldfang

The northwest strike extension of the Goldfang Zone continues to return significant gold results with grab sample assays ranging from 1.06 to 10.75 g/t gold.

45 Zone Discovery

A new 045o trending structural corridor, the 45 Zone, was discovered parallel to the Serpent ultramafic body that returned grab sample assays ranging from 1.29 to 5.12 g/t gold. The 45 Zone exhibits similar metal associations with the Goldfang Extension, and which include silver grades up to 20.60 g/t and up to 0.3'% copper.

Goldhawk Zone Trenching

The Goldhawk Zone occurs within a gold enriched deformation corridor that has been identified over 2 kilometres on Radisson and extends for an additional 6 kilometres onto the adjoining Serpent property of Harfang Exploration Inc. In the Goldhawk area, the zone is up to 300 metres wide, strikes northwest at ~300o and is characterized by multiple, parallel, mineralized shear zones including the Main, North and South Goldhawk shear zones. These contain steeply dipping, deformed quartz veins that vary from a few centimetres up to 2 metres in width, with up to 5% disseminated pyrite, hosted within a strained and altered diorite complex.

Thirty (30) channel samples totaling 62.00 metres (Table 2) were collected over an area measuring 400 metres by 100 metres centred over the area tested by drilling. Twenty-one (21) of the 30 channels returned reportable gold intercepts ranging from 1.42 g/t to 30.20 g/t gold over widths ranging 0.40 metres to 3.00 metres in length. Multiple, high-grade shear zones were sampled with the most significant intervals including 11.85 g/t gold over 2.00 metres (CH3), 20.30 g/t gold over 1.00 metres (CH-24), 30.20 g/t gold over 0.50 metres (CH-19-1), and 30.10 g/t gold over 0.50 metres (CH-16).

Talon Zone Trenching

At the Talon Zone, located 600 metres north of the Goldhawk corridor, 52 samples were collected from 12 channels (Table 2) in two separate, 10 metre wide outcrop exposures. Eight (8) of the 12 channel samples returned reportable gold intercepts ranging from 1.03 to 12.48 g/t gold over 1.00 to 2.00 metre widths. Visible gold was noted in channel sample CH-37, corresponding to 12.48 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. The mineralized shear zone has been identified over a 50-metre strike length that is oriented 290 to 300o.

Table 2: Channel Sample Results

Channel

ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t)

Channel

ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) GOLDHAWK ZONE CH-1 1.70 2.95 1.25 2.73

Ch-16 0.50 1.00 0.50 30.10 CH-2 0.00 2.00 2.00 5.73

Ch-17 0.50 1.00 0.50 9.57 CH-3 0.00 2.00 2.00 11.85

Ch-18 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.68 CH-5 0.00 1.50 1.50 2.85

Ch-19 1.50 2.60 1.10 1.78 CH-6 1.00 1.50 0.50 2.89

Ch-19-1 0.00 0.50 0.50 30.20 CH-7 0.00 1.00 1.00 10.14

Ch-20 2.00 2.50 0.50 4.72 Ch-8 2.00 2.50 0.50 5.75

Ch-21 0.50 1.00 0.50 7.72 Ch-9 1.00 2.60 1.60 3.06

Ch-22 1.50 2.00 0.50 25.40 Ch-12 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.98

Ch-23 0.50 0.90 0.40 10.30 Ch-13 1.00 2.00 1.00 13.33

Ch-24 3.50 4.50 1.00 20.30 Ch-14 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.42











No significant values: Ch-4, CH-10, CH-11, CH-15, CH-25, CH-26, CH-27, CH-28, CH-29 TALON ZONE CH-31 0.00 1.55 1.55 1.03

CH-35 0.60 2.35 1.75 1.06 CH-32 0.00 1.15 1.15 1.54

CH-37 0.00 1.90 1.90 12.48 CH-33 2.18 4.20 2.02 1.11

CH-39 0.45 1.75 1.30 3.66 CH-34 0.00 1.45 1.45 5.47

CH-40 2.95 3.95 1.00 2.98 No significant values: CH-36, CH-38, CH-41, CH-42

Note: lengths represent channel sample lengths

Field Work and COVID-19 Protocols

The health and safety of the staff at site, and the communities in which the Company operates, is of paramount importance to LaSalle. All employees and contractors work according to the most recent government protocols on COVID-19 restrictions, which define the measures and constraints to be adopted in order to limit the risks associated with COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the exploration programs.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian Campbell, P.Geo., President and CEO, LaSalle Exploration Corp., who is a non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The core, channel and rock samples reported above were delivered to ALS of Rouyn-Noranda or Sudbury, a certified and accredited laboratory service provider, for sample preparation. Analyses were completed by ALS in Vancouver. All samples were prepared by procedures CRU-31 (crush entire sample to 70% <2mm), PUL-32 (pulverize 1000 grams to 85% <75 microns) and SPL-21 (split 250 grams from the entire sample using a riffle splitter). A 30-gram sub-sample from the 250 gram riffle split was analysed for gold by FA/AA (method Au-AA23), with any samples returning values of 10 g/t gold or higher being re-assayed by FA with a gravimetric finish (method AA-GRA21). All samples were also analysed for 33 elements by 4-acid ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61) and any base metals that returned values of 10,000 ppm or greater were assayed by a 4-acid ore grade (method Cu-OG62). The LaSalle QA/QC protocol includes the regular insertion of certified standards and blanks every ten (10) samples. In addition, ALS routinely inserts certified standards, blanks and pulp duplicate samples. Results of all ALS QA/QC samples are reported to LaSalle.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle Exploration Corp.is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec as well as the high-grade gold Blakelock and Egan properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle Exploration Corp. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6809/104585_Fig_1_Radison_PR_Nov_19_2021.jpg





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6809/104585_Fig_2_Radisson_PR_Nov_19_2021.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104585