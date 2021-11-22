Lightsource bp and bp placed orders for around 4.4 GW of modules, with options for an additional 1 GW.From pv magazine USA First Solar said that both Lightsource bp and bp placed multi-year orders for up to 5.4 GW combined of First Solar's thin film photovoltaic solar modules. As part of the deal, Lightsource bp and bp ordered roughly 4.4 GWdc of modules, with options for an additional 1 GWdc. Lightsource bp agreed to buy up to 4.3 GWdc of modules for its U.S. utility-scale projects. Integrated energy company bp will buy up to 1.1 GWdc to power their projects being developed by Lightsource bp. ...

