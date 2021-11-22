Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Darkhorse Technologies Ltd ("Company or Darkhorse") and Bravio Technologies Limited ("Bravio") have waived certain conditions to the Asset Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") dated September 9, 2020. The Company and Bravio have agreed to the extension of the listing deadline indefinitely, and to terminate the Transition Services Agreement and the Software Licensing Agreement in exchange for the assignment to the Company of all the Intellectual Property which is the subject matter of the Software Licensing Agreement.

About Darkhorse Technologies Ltd: Darkhorse Technologies Limited is a Business to Business (B2B) FinTech Group. The Company has established itself as a market leading service provider to the multibillion-dollar digital asset industry. Using sophisticated technology, the Company is bridging the commercialisation gap between cryptocurrency and financial services, establishing a disruptive line of business. By uniting these billion-dollar industries Darkhorse has monetized a highly scalable digital asset backed business. Darkhorse is incorporated in Canada and has multiple business and joint venture partners that operate in multiple jurisdictions.

Contact:

IR Manager

Darkhorse Technologies Ltd

Investor enquiries - corporateservices@darkhorseteck.com

Website: www.darkhorseteck.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the timing and ability to enter into any additional acquisitions and expand our business, as well as the size of future revenue or trading volume or future access to capital markets. Although Darkhorse Technologies Ltd believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Darkhorse Technologies Ltd does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions, our ability to access the capital markets on terms acceptable to us, or at all, our ability to comply with our contractual covenants, including in respect of our debt and other risks detailed from time to time in Darkhorse Technologies Ltd reports filed on SEDAR.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104621