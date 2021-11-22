For Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), maximizing customer satisfaction and keeping all aspects of a Starbucks café running smoothly is the top priority. Starbucks EMEA, with stores in 43 markets across the region, needed to streamline management of its technology and increase visibility into store operations. NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, partnered with Starbucks EMEA to deliver.

"NCR transformed a complex web of suppliers into a single point of contact, future-proofing service delivery," said Doug Baker, Director of Technology Operations, Starbucks EMEA. "The key for Starbucks is driving operational support of technology so our partners in stores can focus on other priorities. We have improved customer satisfaction while lowering costs and optimizing operations it's a win-win."

NCR Digital Connected Services provides a one-stop shop for managing the technology that Starbucks' uses to run its business, across software, hardware and services. The combination of NCR's Digital Connected Services and a dedicated, multi-lingual NCR Service Desk team provides real-time monitoring, remote resolution, maintenance and reporting to run store operations from end to end.

"By providing wall-to-wall support 24x7x365, remotely monitoring technology in Starbucks stores, our team is able to spot a potential issue before it impacts commerce," said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. "The goal is to know before they know and fix it before they care. That frees up Starbucks employees to focus on what they do best, a great customer experience."

"NCR's Digital Connected Services, using Microsoft Azure with Azure IOT Edge, gave Starbucks increased visibility into its technology investments and boosted up time," said Shelley Bransten, worldwide corporate vice president, consumer goods retail industries, Microsoft. "This has helped them to lower management costs, increase availability and drive greater revenue."

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR's comprehensive offering provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

