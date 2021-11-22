Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (605/21)

Listing of New Bubbleroom Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of New Bubbleroom Sweden AB (publ), company registration number 556699-9214, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 23, 2021. Ordinary shares Short name: BBROOM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15 830 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016288476 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 240909 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556699-9214 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0) 8-463 83 00.