Vancouver, British Columbia - (November 22, 2021) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) ("Rover' or the "Company') is pleased to announce that Phase 2 Exploration Drilling is now complete at the Up Town Gold project, NWT, Canada (60th parallel). The Company optioned a 75% interest ("Option Agreement') in the project to Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. ("Arctic Fox') (formerly Melius Capital Corp). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...