Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Adbro Limited of which the beneficial owner is Mr. Folorunso Adeoye, Non-Executive Director of Thor Explorations, purchased 306,818 Common Shares on 20 June, 2025.

Adbro Limited retains a beneficial interest in 22,656,539 Common Shares, being the entirety of Mr. Folorunso Adeoye's holding in the Company, representing approximately 3.4% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Adbro Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status *Mr. Folorunso Adeoye, Non-Executive Director of Thor Explorations, is the beneficial owner of Adbro Limited b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares of no par value



CA8851491040 b) Nature of the transaction(s) Purchase of Common Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 77 Canadian cents 306,818 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Price(s) Volume(s) 77 Canadian cents 306,818 e) Date of the transaction June 20 2025 f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

