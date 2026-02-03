Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Thor Explorations Ltd (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") announces the foreign exchange rates that will be applied to its quarterly dividend which was announced on 13 January, 2026.

For shareholders that have elected to receive the quarterly dividend in Pounds Sterling or USD, the foreign exchange rates that will be applied are CAD$1:£0.5352 and CAD$1:US$0.7311. Accordingly, the Pounds Sterling and USD equivalents of the quarterly dividend are £0.014718 and US$0.02010 per Ordinary Share, respectively.

The Company also confirms that the quarterly dividend will be paid on 13 February, 2026.

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria, a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal and a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

